Amid the ongoing political drama in the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a banner targeting the BJP has been put outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. This comes at a time when Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the ruling MVA government.

The banner reading "Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited" has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe.

Sanjay Raut on recent political development in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday spoke of the political crisis deepening in Maharashtra and said 'old friend' Eknath Shinde is aware of the reason for Uddhav Thackeray's decision to break the alliance with BJP. This came after two representatives of the Shiv Sena met Shinde in Gujarat’s Surat.

When asked about Shinde’s demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance., Raut told ANI, "Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that. Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak will convey about the talks they had with Eknath Shinde to CM Uddhav Thackeray".

Speaking of breaking the alliance with the BJP, he added, “How the Shiv Sena was insulted at every step. We are trying to hold talks. We are prepared to face any situation and we are trying to fight it out".

Eknath Shinde gone incommunicado

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After two emissaries from Uddhav Thackeray, Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak, reached out to Shinde at his Surat hotel, the shifting from Gujarat to Assam happened in just hours.

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council.

(Image: ANI)