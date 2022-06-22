Last Updated:

'Your Arrogance Would Last 4 Days': Banner Targeting BJP Seen Outside Sanjay Raut's House

The banner reading "Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited" has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe.

Written By
Vidyashree S
Sanjay Raut

Image: ANI


Amid the ongoing political drama in the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a banner targeting the BJP has been put outside the residence of party leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. This comes at a time when Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the ruling MVA government. 

The banner reading "Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited" has been put up by Shiv Sena Corporator Deepmala Badhe.

Sanjay Raut on recent political development in Maharashtra 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday spoke of the political crisis deepening in Maharashtra and said 'old friend' Eknath Shinde is aware of the reason for Uddhav Thackeray's decision to break the alliance with BJP. This came after two representatives of the Shiv Sena met Shinde in Gujarat’s Surat.

READ | 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai': CM Ashok Gehlot blames BJP for Maharashtra political crisis

When asked about Shinde’s demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance., Raut told ANI, "Two of our people went there (Surat). Talks happened with Eknath Shinde. He is our old friend...Everyone knows why we left BJP and Eknath Shinde is also a witness to that. Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak will convey about the talks they had with Eknath Shinde to CM Uddhav Thackeray". 

Speaking of breaking the alliance with the BJP, he added, “How the Shiv Sena was insulted at every step. We are trying to hold talks. We are prepared to face any situation and we are trying to fight it out".

READ | At 3,659, Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases jump by 55%; one fatality

Eknath Shinde gone incommunicado

Senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, and some Independent MLAs who were staying at Le Meridien hotel in Surat, left for Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday. With Shinde clearly hosted by the BJP is gathering momentum to topple the government, this is now a full-blown crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. After two emissaries from Uddhav Thackeray,  Milind Narvekar and Ravi Pathak, reached out to Shinde at his Surat hotel, the shifting from Gujarat to Assam happened in just hours. 

READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Amruta Fadnavis tweets about 'deceitful King', deletes it

On Monday amid cross-voting by MLAs believed to be on the government side, five candidates of Maharashtra's ruling alliance and five of the BJP got elected to the Legislative Council. 

(Image: ANI)

READ | Shiv Sena dubs Eknath Shinde-led rebellion 'attack on Maharashtra'; squarely blames BJP
READ | Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive; admitted to hospital
Tags: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde
First Published:
COMMENT