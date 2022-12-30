'Your Mother Like Our Mother': Mamata To PM Modi After His Mother Heeraben's Demise

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister, offered her condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi, while she was speaking at the launch of railway projects in West Bengal on Friday. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the projects hours after his mother's demise. Heeraben Modi passed away early morning Friday at a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. She was 100 years old.

Prime Minister Modi was supposed to travel to West Bengal to launch various projects, including the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri. The PM's trip was cancelled as he had to rush to his home state Gujarat following the death of his mother. PM Modi launched the projects virtually from Gandhinagar.

Mamata Banerjee, addressing PM Modi, said, "Your mother means our mother also. I remember my mother also," and thanked him for attending the programme in spite of going through a personal tragedy.

Mamata Banerjee condoles PM Modi's mother's demise

Mamata Banerjee said, "Respected Prime Minister, today is a sad day for you personally and it's a great loss of your personal life. I pray to God, may God give you the strength and bless you so that you can love your mother with your action and activity. Sir, I convey my gratitude to you because you are supposed to come to West Bengal today but because of the sad demise of your mother you could not reach but heartily you have reached to us through your virtual programme.”

Towards the end of her speech, Banerjee advised the Prime Minister to take rest as he had directly come from the crematorium to the virtual programme.

"On behalf of West Bengal people, I thank you, you have come here today and thank you so much for giving me this opportunity, thanks a lot," Banerjee said, adding, "Please take some rest and I don't know, how to give my condolence message to your family members and the others because mother is no subsitute to any other."

"Your mother means our mother also. I remember my mother also. Sir, may God give you the strength to continue your work. This is a very sad day for you but you are coming virtually is your great honour and you pay respect through your activities to your mother,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects

PM Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several railway projects in West Bengal on December 30. He flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro.

Moreover, he also laid the foundation stone of multiple railway projects along with laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station.

