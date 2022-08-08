'Your One-liners Are Wit-liners': PM Modi Bids Emotional Farewell To Venkaiah Naidu In RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid an emotional farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hailing the veteran politician’s “wit-liners” that are “win-liners”. Hailing Naidu’s role during the Monsoon session at Rajya Sabha, PM Modi noted that he had the “fortune” to work closely with the former Vice President in the House. The Prime Minister said that he has seen Naidu working “devotedly” in all the roles that the latter took throughout his years in politics.

In his speech, PM Modi started by saying, “Today we are all present here to thank Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the conclusion of his tenure. This is a very emotional moment for this House. Several historic moments of the House are associated with your graceful presence”.

“You have said several times, "I am retired from politics but not tired from public life." So, your responsibility to lead this House might be ending now but the nation as well as workers of public life - like me - will continue to receive benefits of your experiences,” he added.

PM Modi also said, “We are celebrating such an Independence Day this time, when the country's President, Vice President, Speaker, and PM are all those people who were born in independent India, & all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance”.

PM Modi said, Naidu’s ‘one-liners are wit-liners’

Lauding Naidu’s “wit-liners” which are “win liners”, PM Modi said, “Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are win-liners too. It means nothing more needs to be said after those lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered”. Noting the privilege to work with former Vice President, the Prime Minister said, “Personally, it has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP…”.

“...your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the VP & RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work,” he added. Further, appreciating his role as Speaker of Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "Rajya Sabha's productivity increased 70 per cent during Naidu's tenure" while noting that the house's attendance also increased during the veteran politician's tenure.

