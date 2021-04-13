'Your Sad Epitaph!': Parties React To Mamata Banerjee's 24-hr Ban Over 'provocative Speech

After the Election Commission (EC) barred TMC chief and CM Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal elections for a period of 24 hours, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that no one can stop Mamata Banerjee from forming government in the poll-bound state. Taking a dig at the EC, the RJD leader said that the election body should watch how the BJP leaders speak in West Bengal.

Shivanand Tiwari said, "BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is threatening the voters by saying "Central forces' rifles are not for showing only". He is also saying that Sitalkuchi incidents will be repeated everywhere. How can he say that?"

TMC leaders react to EC's decision of barring CM Mamata from campaigning

Reacting to EC's decision to ban Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for West Bengal elections, TMC leader Derek O Brien said, "This is a clack day for Indian democracy". He said, "When you can't beat is, you can us." Taking a jibe at the election body in the state, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the EC has the courage to ban CM Mamaya but is at the same time coward to not lift a finger against BJP's "venomous beasts". She said, "This is your sad epitaph, Mr Departing Election Commissioner."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi hit out at the ruling TMC and said that the reason Opposition parties have lost credibility because even when they are the ruling party in the state, they have never administered and most of their time and resources were spent in opposing the Centre. Dinesh Trivedi in a tweet said, "Net result, poor people never got their dues."

The reason opposition parties have lost credibility is because even when they are the ruling party in the state , they have never administered, most of their time and resources were spent in opposing the centre . Net result, poor people never got their dues. — Dinesh Trivedi (@DinTri) April 13, 2021

EC issues 24-hr campaigning ban for Mamata Banerjee

The EC's action was in reference to the notices issued to the WB CM pertaining to her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces. The poll body ruled that she had violated the Model Code of Conduct by making "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with a serious breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process". Moreover, it advised her to desist from making such statements during the period when the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Terming it as a "black day" for democracy, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien claimed on Twitter that the "EC stands for Extremely Compromised". Banerjee announced that she will sit on a dharna at the Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on Tuesday from noon in protest of the campaign ban.

Here are some of Banerjee's remarks which attracted the EC's ire:

Minority vote appeal- Speech at Tarakeswar dated April 3

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil who had taken money from BJP. He passes many communal comments and initiates clashes between the Hindus and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so. Keep in mind that if the BJP comes into the government then you will be in severe danger".

Allegations against Central Armed Police Forces: Speech at Cooch Behar dated April 7

"And if CAPF create disturbances, I tell you ladies, a group of you go and gherao them while another group will go to cast their votes. Don't waste your waste. If you engage yourself only in restraining them they will be happy that you did not cast your vote. This is their plan. It is the plan of BJP. And your plan will be that you are not scared if they try to intimidate you coming to your village on one hand, on the other hand, you just talk to them. Talking to them will be tantamount to restrain them. You don't have to gherao them literally."

