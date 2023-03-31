'You're A Rockstar Boss': Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweets Video With EAM S Jaishankar

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen at their energetic best in an event in Delhi on Wednesday. In a video shared by Piyush Goyal on Twitter, the 58-year-old is seen telling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that he is a rockstar.

"You are a rockstar, boss. Hum aapko follow karenge (we will follow you)," Goyal was heard telling Jaishankar at the event on Wednesday.

A candid moment with our Rockstar EAM @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/prreCt6cSb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2023

Sharing a candid and joyful moment, both the Ministers were seen smiling at each other, indicating their camaraderie and rapport. In response, the External Affairs Minister returned a smile acknowledging Goyal's praise.

In the event, the External Affairs Minister was reportedly asked about his "social media stardom" and how he felt about it. "The times have now become such that a phrase or sentence that grabs attention is picked frequently," Jaishankar replied smiling.

Piyush Goyal will unveil India's foreign trade policyon Friday, which is expected to outline a vision statement for increasing India's goods and services exports to USD 2 trillion by 2030. The country's total exports are expected to reach USD 760 billion this fiscal year, up from USD 676 billion in 2021-22.

1st G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting

The 1st G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting concluded on Thursday, March 30 in Mumbai in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. During this three-day working group meeting, over 100 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organizations were present in Mumbai. The deliberations specifically revolved around accelerating global trade and investment, while simultaneously progressing towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

On Thursday, while speaking at the closing of the three-day 1st G20 Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting which was held in Mumbai, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged G20 member countries to find common solutions to address gaps in the global trading system.

“TIWG has an important role in formulating concrete outcomes for inclusive growth that drive trade and investment across the Global South, and not among G20 member countries only,” Goyal said.