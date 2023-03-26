After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the Congress party has been staging demonstrations across different states in favour of their leader. On Twitter, the Youth Congress wing announced that the party workers will march to hold a protest outside the parliament in Delhi to "unmute the voice of democracy."

On Sunday, several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered near the protest site in the national capital, holding banners and raising slogans against the BJP-led central government. The police officials, however, detained several congress workers as they were marching at the Jantar Mantar to hold "Mashaal Julus" as a mark of protest against the BJP-led central government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha on Sunday.

Youth Congress calls for 'Sansad Gherao' on Monday over Rahul's LS disqualification

From the streets to the Parliament, let's "UNMUTE Loktantra".



IYC raises the people's voice and leads the SANSAD GHERAO.



Venue - Jantar Mantar, New Delhi,

27th March, 10 am #ChaloDelhi

Youth Congress stage protests in Wayanad over Rahul's disqualification

Delhi | Youth Congress workers were detained by police after they tried to hold 'Mashaal Julus' at Jantar Mantar road as a mark of protest against the Central govt. pic.twitter.com/f6OIa0gFo3 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, footage of Congress supporters holding protests in Wayanad has also surfaced on social media platforms, showing young Congress workers marching with banners, posters, and candles in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Senior Congress leaders lauche 'Sankalp Satyagraha' in Delhi

Earlier in the day, the top senior leaders of the Congress party, including president Mallilarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among other senior leaders like K. C. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram, and Jairam Ramesh, launched the Sankalp Satyagraha in Delhi. The leaders staged the protest despite the police refusing to grant permission for it.

While addressing the gathering, Priyanka Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi is a coward. "Yes, file a case against me and put me in jail too. He is a proud coward. She further went on to say that the BJP has the tactic of accusing the Congress of "dynastic politics," but would they say the same thing about "Lord Ram, as he, too, came from a dynasty?

"You (BJP) talk about ‘Pariwarvaad’, I want to ask, "Who was Lord Ram? Was he Pariwarvaadi, or were the Pandavas Pariwarvaadi? Should we be ashamed because my family fought for the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood," Priyanka said.

