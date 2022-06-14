Amid Congress Protests Over Rahul’s ED Summon, Delhi Police Detain Leader Srinivas BV

Protesting Congress workers in Delhi, who have been marching outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, continue to protest as ED grilled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive day on June 14, following hours of interrogation on June 13, in the National Herald scam case. While protesting over the ED's questioning of the Gandhi scion, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV was detained by the Delhi Police on June 14.

On June 13, the Delhi police detained 459 protesters of the Congress party, after a legion of Congress workers reached the ED office and Rahul Gandhi's residence to show their 'support and solidarity' for their party and its leaders.

When Indian youth Congress chief Srinivas BV was trying to cross a police barricade, four to five policemen were spotted forcibily lifting and putting him in the police vehicle. Surrounded by journalists, Srinivas was seen pushing and pulling the policemen in order to jump out of the police vehicle.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and more are some of the leaders of the Congress party who were detained by the Delhi police on Tuesday. The list of detainees also includes top leaders like Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. The leaders were apprehended as they marched from the Congress party headquarters on Akbar road towards the ED office in the national capital.

ED continues to grill Rahul Gandhi on Day 2 of summons

After hours of interrogation on June 13, the ED summoned Rahul Gandhi on June 14 again for a second consecutive day of questioning in the money laundering probe in connection with the National Herald case. The Gandhi scion was questioned for well over 10 hours by the ED on Monday. Before reporting to the ED office on June 14, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the duo visted the Congress headquarters and joined the protest along with several other party leaders.

'Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice?'

The Congress party on June 14 stated that the Centre is scared of Rahul Gandhi because the Wayanad MP raises his voice and questions the government on prevailing issues like unemployment, inflation and Chinese infiltration.

"Why is BJP scared of Rahul Gandhi's strong voice? When China infiltrated and the government was in denial mode, it is Rahul Gandhi who raised his voice. Even today, the government could not drive China out," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, while addressing a press conference.

"Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against the Modi government on inflation and rising prices of petol and diesel. That is why, there is a problem with Rahul Gandhi. He raised questions about the sinking economy and unemployment. This is the reason the Centre is upset with him," the Congress leader added.

Surjewala stated that the Wayanad MP highlighted the mismanagement during the COVID pandemic and had forced the government to provide free vaccines.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI