Youth Congress Passes Resolution To Appoint Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief Ahead Of Polls

Strengthening Rahul Gandhi's bid to Congress chief once again, Indian Youth Congress (IYC)'s National Executive on Monday, passed a resolution that Gandhi should be appointed as party chief. Stating that the Congress will be strengthened under Rahul Gandhi's 'leadership and guidance'. IYC stated that the appointment will 'energise party workers across the nation'. Rahul Gandhi addressed the national executive meeting of office bearers of the Indian Youth Congress today urging them to 'wage a non-violent struggle against the RSS mentality'.

Today in the National Executive, IYC Jointly passes resolution that Shri @RahulGandhi Ji should be appointed as AICC President as per constitution of Indian National Congress



PCCs pass same resolution

Previously in February, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) passed a resolution seeking that Rahul Gandhi be made the party president again as proposed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Similarly, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) too passed a unanimous resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party from immediate effect. Jumping the gun, DPCC chief Anil Choudhary said that 'Rahul Gandhi is the only one who can inspire Congress workers' and hence the resolution was passed. Congress Working Committee (CWC) has set a deadline of June 2021 to hold its party elections after the upcoming elections in April-May - Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the G-23 had held a 3-day tour in Jammu along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, where they asserted 'Congress has weakened in the past decade'. While Bhupinder Singh Hooda refuted rallies in Haryana, party veterans - Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid - asked the G-23 to focus on upcoming poll rallies. Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle, with his mother - Sonia Gandhi taking his place.

G-23's defiance

The G-23 is a group of 23 senior leaders who sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. After a stormy CWC meeting, Congress quashed their dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as party chief and passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). Later, the CWC agreed to elect a new chief by June 2021, after polls in five states, with most Congress leaders rallying around Rahul Gandhi and the G-23 demanding a 'transparent election'. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters).

