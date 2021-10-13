Youth Congress Protest On Lakhimpur Violence Goes Wrong As Fire Erupts At Torchlight March

A fire broke out during a candlelight march in Delhi organized by the Youth Congress workers over the Lakhimpur violence, which led to the death of 8- including four farmers. The Youth Congress members were raising slogans on the road against the accused Ashish Mishra with banners and candles when a fire broke out and led to chaos. In moments, however, the fire was brought under control, and the candle march resumed.

Delhi | Indian Youth Congress workers hold torchlight march over Lakhimpur Kheri violence pic.twitter.com/suUBB60eXo — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur after a car, allegedly driven by Ashish Mishra, mowed down the protesting farmers, leading to the death of four farmers, 3 BJP workers, and 1 journalist. After the incident, an FIR was filed against Ashish, and summons was sent to him by Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter. He evaded the summons until October 9, when he finally appeared and was interrogated. After hours of interrogation, he was placed under arrest.

Ashish Mishra denied bail

On Wednesday, Ashish Mishra was denied bail by a court in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. According to senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram rejected the bail applications of Ashish Mishra and his alleged accomplice Ashish Pandey.

One Ankit Das, who is said to be a close friend of Ashish Mishra, was also sent to judicial custody by Lakhimpur CJM Court till October 22. The Crime Branch had submitted an application to take Das on remand to probe his role in the October 3 violence. The investigation committee sought 14 days of police custody of Ankit Das and his driver.

Das had appeared before the SIT at the crime branch office for interrogation earlier in the day. He is the nephew of former minister Akhilesh Das, and the owner of the black SUV which allegedly knocked down the four farmers in Lakhimpur. The court also remanded Shekhar Bharti who was arrested on Tuesday, in police custody for three days.