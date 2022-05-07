Youth Congress Protests Outside Union Min Hardeep Puri's Residence Over Fuel Price Hike

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a protest on Saturday against rising fuel prices near Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence on Akbar Road, Delhi. Protesters were seen raising slogans against the Centre and were stopped by the Delhi police near Union Minister Hardeep Puri's residence. Visuals of the protest also showed the Youth Congress members holding cylinders and cylinder-shaped placards, opposing the fuel price hike outside.

Fuel prices hiked again in Delhi

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for domestic use has been hiked again by Rs 50 in Delhi, and in other cities, including Mumbai and Kolkata. With the latest price hike in effect, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 999.50 in the national capital. The previous price of the LPG was Rs 949.50. The latest price hike comes after a little over a month amid the rising crude oil prices on a global level.

On May 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders were also increased by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253 in Delhi. The prices were hiked by the same amount in other cities as well. Restaurants, tea stalls, and eateries among others are the largest users of the 19 kg cylinder. The price of a 5 kg LPG cylinder was also hiked to Rs 665 at the time.

PM Modi's request to reduce VAT on fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, hit out at the Opposition over fuel prices. PM Modi, while speaking in a meeting with the Chief Ministers of different states on the COVID-19 situation, spoke about the high fuel prices in states. The PM further called out the Chief Minister of the states who did not reduce taxes on fuel prices when the Centre did.

Speaking in the meeting, PM Modi has now hit out at the opposition over the high fuel prices in the opposition-led states. The PM went on to request states to reduce VAT to bring down the fuel prices.