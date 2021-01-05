Youth Congress Stages Demonstration In Guwahati; Srinivas BV & Other Top Leaders Detained

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress staged a massive demonstration in Guwahati on Tuesday. All India Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, APCC president Ripun Bora, AICC leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi and a host of other leaders were detained. The demonstration which was staged at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur, went out of control when Congress workers in large numbers tried to come out on the main road. Police barricaded the protest venue much earlier and as the protesters tried to cross over the barricades, police detained them.

Earlier, police had made several requests seeking cooperation from the agitators. The youth wing of the Congress party was staging the protest demonstration demanding to repeal the three farm bills, inflation, and unemployment. Speaking during the demonstration, Srinivas BV accused the Union government of failing in all the promises made to the people.

While being whisked away by the police, Srinivas BV said, "This government doesn't have the tolerance to hear the opposition. They don't value the democratic protests." APCC president Ripun Bora accused both the State and Center of being anti-people. "They don't value the voice of the people. For more than a month, the farmers are protesting but the government is still adamant on its own stand," he said. Another Congress leader Rekibuddin Ahmed slammed the government for favouring the corporates and depriving the poorer section of the society.

Mimicking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ahmed said that the BJP government at the Center and the State have only fulfilled the promises they made to the big corporate houses and ignored the promises made to the common public. During Tuesday's protest demonstration, more than 500 youth Congress supporters joined the rally. Around 100 of them have been detained by the police for violating law and order. All the detained leaders and supporters were taken to the 4th Assam Police Battalion and were later released upon completion of the formalities.

