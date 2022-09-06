Youth Congress Stages Protest Against KCR Over 'unemployment' Outside Telangana Assembly

Youth Congress workers staged a massive protest outside Telangana Assembly on Tuesday against the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. As per sources, the workers stated that promises made by TRS during elections have not been fulfilled yet and the youth of the state are still unemployed.

The workers of the Congress Youth wing gathered outside the state assembly where they raised slogans and waved flags against CM KCR. The police personnel arrived at the protest site and detained all the Congress workers.

This comes a day after Youth Congress workers in Nizamabad stopped the Telangana CM's convoy and showed him black flags to remind him of his 'false' electoral promises on the issue of unemployment. The security officials of CM intervened and stopped the workers.

Taking it to Twitter, Indian Youth Congress shared the video and captioned it "We are proud of these brave warriors"

Nizamabad Youth Congress workers stopped the Telangana Chief Minister's convoy and showed him black flags to remind him of his false electoral promises on the issue of unemployment.



We are proud of these brave warriors ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/DguoalpDPA — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) September 5, 2022

Congress blocks Nirmala Sitharaman's convoy In Telangana

In a similar incident, on September 2, Congress workers tried to stop the convoy of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Kamareddy district in Telangana by showing Congress flags and raising slogans. According to police, when Nirmala Sitharaman's convoy was passing, a few people walking by the road suddenly took out Congress flags from their pockets and started raising slogans.

The police, who were escorting the Finance Minister’s convoy, intervened and dispersed the Congress workers. According to sources, police and security forces have detained the protestors. Soon after, BJP supporters, who were following the convoy clashed with the Congress workers after picking a heated argument with them. Later, police officials pacified the irate BJP supporters.

(Image: ANI)