Youth Congress Workers Stage Protest Following ED Raids, Police Resort To Lathicharge

Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Raipur on Monday after the federal agency carried out raids in connection to an alleged money laundering case linked to leaders of the Congress. The police is said to have resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | Police baton charge Youth Congress workers protesting outside Enforcement Directorate office in Raipur against the ED raids taking place in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/RdZS1BQxAU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 20, 2023

Raids in Chhattisgarh

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh raids at various locations in Chhattisgarh in connection with the alleged mining and coal levy scam. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders such as Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Sunny Agrawal, sources say.

The Enforcement Directorate said, "The investigation relates to a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen.”

Chhattisgarh CM slams ED

Attacking the ED for conducting searches at the premises of Congress leaders, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel said, “What's this necessity right before the party's Convention? The matter they're mentioning, they could've done it a month or two before or after. What does it say if they're doing it right before Convention?”

He further attacked BJP on the raids and said the move by the party showed its frustration with the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the alleged revelations made in the Adani row.

Taking to Twitter, the Chhattisgarh CM wrote, "Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party, and an MLA. After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations like this.”

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के कोषाध्यक्ष, पार्टी के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष और एक विधायक सहित मेरे कई साथियों के घरों पर आज ईडी ने छापा मारा है।



चार दिनों के बाद रायपुर में कांग्रेस का महाधिवेशन है। तैयारियों में लगे साथियों को इस तरह रोककर हमारे हौसले नहीं तोड़े जा सकते। 1/2 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 20, 2023

He added: "BJP is frustrated with the success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and the truth of Adani being revealed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win.”