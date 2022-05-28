'Youth Like Dhami Needed For Uttarakhand's Development': CM Yogi At Roadshow In Champawat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, May 28, held a roadshow along with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Tanakpur, Champawat district ahead of bypolls. Addressing a public meeting during the campaign in support of Dhami, Yogi Aditynatah said that just like BJP is necessary for India's development, youth like Pushkar Dhami are necessary for the development of the State. CM Dhami is contesting the by-election to be held on May 31 from Champawat.

Yogi Aditynatah said, "Champawat was established in 1957. The state will soon complete its 25 years of formation. People here have aspirations related to development, tourism, and employment. Now, they will get fulfilled as the CM himself is the BJP's candidate from the constituency".

He added that the BJP government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a model of development in the state of Uttarakhand that stands to fulfil the dreams of the people. "As like BJP is necessary, youth like Pushkar Dhami is necessary for the state development", Yogi said.

Stressing that only the BJP government works for the development of the state, UP CM mentioned, "Only BJP can develop Uttarakhand. What the BJP has said, it has done".

Detailing the development work done under the rule of Dhami, Yogi Adutynath said that Dhami has laid the foundation for the overall development of the entire Uttarakhand including Kumaon during his tenure so far.

While speaking at the event, Uttarakhand CM said, "Everybody must come to cast their votes during the day of voting (May 31), nobody should be over-confident. Polling day must be the day of a festival in the constituency".

Champawat assembly by-elections

Uttarakhand CM Dhami on May 9 filed his nomination for the Champawat assembly by-election, which is scheduled to take place on May 31.

Since Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori vacated his Assembly seats paving way for Dhmai to contest for re-election and get elected to the House.

Uttarakhand Election Results

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand to retain power by winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

Dhami lost elections against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from the Khatima Assembly seat, as he succeeded to get a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent. Congress candidate who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent, won the seat by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

