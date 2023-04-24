Youth Power Is The Driving Force Of India's Development, PM Modi Says In Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said youth power was the driving force of India's development journey as youngsters were instrumental in transforming the country into one of the fastest growing economies in the world. PM Modi said that once upon a time India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries.

"However, today India is known as one of the fastest-growing economies. It's because of the youth, and therefore I strongly believe in the youth of my country. I have faith in them," he said speaking at the Yuvam 2023 conclave here.

Stating that everyone was now saying that the 21st century is India's century and the nation had a treasure of youth power, Modi said that the BJP and the youth of the country shared the same wavelength.

"We bring reforms and the youth bring the results," he said. Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters.

"We aim to create a self-sustainable society," he said, adding that the BJP government at the Centre was working by keeping the interests of youngsters in mind.

Citing an example of it, he recalled the recent decision of the union government to hold exams for the constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces in 13 more languages, including Malayalam, other than Hindi and English.

"Earlier, people used to think that nothing will change in India, but today our country can change the entire world," he said. "Today's Atmanirbhar India talks about Digital India," he added.