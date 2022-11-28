YS Sharmila Arrested During Her March In Telangana's Warangal; Alleges TRS Burnt Caravan

YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila was arrested on Monday, November 28, during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta Mandal in Telangana's Warangal district, following the 'complaints' by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders.

Her personal caravan, which she was using to rest during her Praja Prasthanam padayatra, was also attacked. She alleged that it was targeted and burnt down by TRS workers.

YS Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her statewide foot march, when a group of men chanting pro-TRS slogans and hailing KCR, reached the place where the caravan was halted and torched it. Her posters were also burnt.

"For the past 223 days, I and my Party leaders and representatives are holding a peaceful Padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana. Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR and his Party men, who want to stop me at any cost," Sharmila said.

"It is highly unfortunate that some Police officers are siding with the ruling party and disrupting our efforts to reach the people and raise their issues," she added.

To date, the Praja Prasthanam padayatra has crossed the 3500 km mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in the State. She has covered 1863 villages under 208 mandals and 61 Municipalities along with 4 Municipal Corporations, so far.