YS Sharmila Arrested For Undertaking 'Deeksha' Against KCR Govt, Vows To Continue Struggle

The Hyderabad Police detained Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Thursday after she embarked on a foot march with her followers. YS Sharmila, who announced her decision to launch her own outfit on July 8, was on a three-day fast (Deeksha) at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad's Indira Park demanding the KCR-led TRS government to fill up the vacancies in government jobs. As per reports, the Hyderabad Police had granted permission to YS Sharmila to observe fast for just a day owing to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the latter insisted on three days.

Hyderabad Police arrest YS Sharmila

YS Sharmila was arrested by the police as she attempted to take out a foot march with hundreds of supporters reportedly following her. Prior to this, the Saifabad Police had reached the sie of YS Sharmila's fast and had urged her to vacate the premises as the deadline ended but the latter refused to do so resulting in a clash between her supporters and the police. Following the incident, Sharmila was arrested while she was en route to her Lotus Pond residence on a foot march with her supporters and was shifted to Begumpet's women police station, as per reports.

YS Sharmila vows to continue agitation

Speaking to reporters at the Polie station, YS Sharmila vowed to continue her 72-hour fast and claimed that it was atrocious on the Telangana government's part to arrest a woman for going on a fast. Addressing a rally at the Dharna Chowk earlier on Thursday, YS Sharmila had flayed Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for failing to fill up the vacancies in the government jobs despite being in power for six years. The Andhra Pradesh CM's sister categorically stated that she would continue to agitate until 1.92 lakh job vacancies in various departments were filled by the state government.

YS Sharmila takes the political plunge

Taking the political plunge, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Friday, announced that she will launch her own Telangana-based party on 8 July - the birth anniversary of her late father YS Rajashekhara Reddy. Lashing out at CM K Chandrashekhara Rao, Sharmila vowed to get 'Rajanna Rajyam' - her father's rule in erstwhile undivided Andra Pradesh. While her mother Vijayamma joined her onstage, her brother - Jagan has already distanced himself from Sharmila's party claiming he was against expanding the party in Telangana. Jagan also shares a very cordial relationship with TRS chief KCR who had attended his oath ceremony.