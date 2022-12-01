YS Sharmila Attacks KCR & Family For Corruption, Urges Probe Agencies To Raid CM's House

Amid the ongoing faceoff in Hyderabad, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila Reddy on Thursday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Following her meeting with the Governor, she attacked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam and urged the central agencies to investigate the family members of the TRS chief.

Speaking to the reporters, she said, "I met the Governor today and informed her about what all I had to face in the past two-three days. I told her what KCR and the Telangana police had done. I have got a positive reply from the Governor."

Further referring to Kavitha's name in the Delhi liquor scam, Sharmila asserted, "It’s not just liquor scam, the entire family of KCR is involved in various scams. One of the biggest scams is the Kaleshwaram Project. Only the Chief Minister, but his entire family is involved in corruption. KCR's son and a minister in Telangana, KT Rama Rao is also involved in real estate scam, while Kavitha is involved in liquor and other scams."

"I implore the central agencies to investigate the family members of Telangana Chief Minister KCR. His family is one of the richest families in the country. The central investigation agencies should raid their house as well," she added.

#BREAKING | YSRTP leader YS Sharmila attacks KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Liquorgate scam and says KCR's whole family is involved in many scams.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/De0D1N6G0R — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2022

Notably, YS Sharmila Reddy's meeting with the Telangana Governor came after she was attacked and arrested on November 29 for marching towards the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The police seemingly dragged away her car with the help of a crane, even while she was sitting inside it in protest against the Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

ED names Kavitha in Delhi Liquor scam

In a massive development in the Delhi Liquor scam, TRS leader and CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha's name surfaced in the Enforcement Directorate's remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. Naming Kavitha in the report, the central agency said that she used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times.

Following her name in the ED report, Kavitha while addressing the media said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing "cheap tricks" and stated that she is not scared of anything. She further said that she will cooperate with the agencies.

"I want to tell PM Modi if you want to put me in jail, then put me, I have no tension. But we won’t stop working for people. Also, we won’t stop exposing the BJP’s failure. Under KCR's leadership, the government is running well in Telangana today. People have seen all the conspiracies that you attempted to bring down this government. Because we exposed the conspiracy to the people. So you are doing this in reaction to it," she said.