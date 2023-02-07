YS Sharmila Attacks Telangana CM Over His Statements On Farmers' Suicides In Nanded Rally

Taking a dig at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila said on Monday that 8,000 farmers committed suicide in Telangana in the past eight years and asked the CM if their lives had any value to him.

She said, "NCRB, Telangana police, Raithu Swaraj Vedhika reports give an official figure that 8000 farmers committed suicide in Telangana in the last 8 years. Don't their lives have any value?"

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked if the CM could specify, how many people have died in the state of Telangana.

"It's good Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has spoken about farmers' suicide in Maharashtra but can he answer the people of Telangana on how many farmers have died in the state?", she asked.

K Chandrasekhar Rao holds a rally in Nanded

While talking about the farmers' suicide at a public meeting in Nanded, Maharashtra, KCR said that only farmers' rule can put an end to suicides by farmers and better their plight. KCR addressed the rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Nanded on Sunday as a part of the expansion plan of the party and he said that the BRS is the first party to raise the slogan of "Ab ki baar Kisan sarkar".

Telangana Chief Minister also said that it was unfortunate that Maharashtra has the highest number of suicides in India and said that this is not politics but the question of someone's life and death.

The chief of BRS also said that the farmers should rule the country and make laws to change their destiny. He also emphasised that farmers comprise 42 per cent of the population of India.