YS Sharmila Barred From Visiting KCR’s Constituency, Placed Under House Arrest

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila was placed under house arrest in Hyderabad on Friday as she was preparing to leave for Gajwel, the Assembly constituency of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for leading a protest.

She was on her way to meet Dalits, who had recently staged a protest alleging irregularities in implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The YSRTP chief held a flash dharna at her Lotus Pond residence in Jubilee Hills, questioning the alleged tyranny of KCR govt against protesting parties. In a novel protest, Sharmila performed ‘aarti’ for the cops who stopped her, praying that better sense prevails and the cops don’t work as an alleged machinery of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Speaking to Republic, Sharmila said, “The people of CM’s constituency have written to me and told me that they live in a pitiable condition. They requested me to fight for their cause. The Dalit Bandhu scheme, which was announced by the government, is not reaching the people.Therefore, I decided to visit the constituency and highlight their problems. The police put me under house arrest citing law and order issues.”

Training guns on KCR, Sharmila further added that the CM never had the intention to fulfil any of the promises made to the public, thus making fun of his own manifesto. “CM KCR has made several promises, but none of the promises have been fulfilled. The plight of the people of Gajwel only shows that KCR’s model for Telangana is to only cheat the people of the state,” she added.

Elaborating on the restriction put on her travel, she said, “We don’t need any permission to visit a constituency. No political party needs any permission from the police to take up a cause and for every single activity they do. This is a democratic country, but it seems that the Constitution doesn’t apply in Telangana. KCR has time to indulge in national politics but does not have the time to address the problems of his own constituency.”