YS Sharmila Calls For Joint Action, Telephones BJP, Cong Leader To Join March

Y S Sharmila, YSR Telangana party chief telephoned congress leader Revanth Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay urging, to join her in the protest against the KCR-led Telangana government in connection with the TPSPC question paper leak.

YSRTP chief called for a joint action plan to protest against the KCR-led Telangana government. She further proposed a protest march towards Pragati Bhavan in the state.

"It is high time that opposition parties come together and have a joint action plan to fight against the BRS government that is playing with the lives of the unemployed, educated youth. Let us together march towards Pragati Bhavan and bring KCR to task. If we fail at this moment to come together, then KCR will finish the opposition parties in spirit," said YSRTP leader in a statement.

YSRTP further stated that Bandi Sanjay extended support and assured to meet. The statement said that Revanth too felt the historic need for the opposition parties to join hands and fight for the unemployed in the state.

Earlier on March 31, chief of YSRTP YS Sharmila was detained following a protest outside the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office in Hyderabad on Friday. Sharmila, was protesting against the delay in probing the question paper leak.

After Sharmila resisted being detained, YSRTP supporters sloganeer and were also removed from the protest site in a bus.

Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has accused the KCR government of protecting "big names” involved in the TPSPC question paper leak.