YS Sharmila Crosses 3000-km Mark Of Telangana Padayatra; Hits Out At KCR Govt

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila reached a significant milestone on Friday as she completed 3,000 km of her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) in Telangana's Mancherial.

Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had set off the 4,000 km foot march across Telangana in October last year in her mission to bring KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier called TRS) government down.

Taking to Twitter, YS Sarmila said, "The 3000 km Mahayagna is dedicated to the love and trust of the people of Telangana. On that day, my father put him in the heart of the welfare regime, and today he is blessing me for that regime to come again."

She also thanked people for extending support to her that helped her complete 3,000 km of padayatra. "With your blessings, the KCR regime will be brought down in Telangana and YSR schemes will reach every home."

Slamming KCR, Sarmila accused him of killing democracy by distributing money and liquor.

"KCR, who is fighting for the survival of democracy...didn't he kill democracy in Munugode? Didn't he destroy democracy by distributing money and liquor? Don't you remember democracy when Congress bought MLAs?" she asked.

Sharmila explains her motive behind the padayatra

Speaking at News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) summit last month, Sharmila said that she discovered the economic plight of the citizens during her padayatra. She added that the reality is a stark "contrary" to Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's claims that people have been living "in bliss" under his governance.

While launching her foot march last year, the YSRTP founder had said that her aim is to bring back YSR rule (her late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy) in the state and to ensure that women and backward classes get their due share in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament.

Sharmila had earlier walked more than 3000 km as part of her foot march during 2012-13 in Andhra Pradesh in support of her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.