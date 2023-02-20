YS Sharmila Demands Justice, To Meet Women Commission After Being Detained For Her Remarks

A day after being detained for her remarks against a BRS MLA, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila on Monday spoke to Republic and narrated her intent behind the comments. Demanding justice, the YSRTP chief informed that she is visiting the Women’s Commission and will provide all the evidence to the Commission about the incident.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, YS Sharmila talked about the harassment she is facing from BRS leaders for being a woman leader. “I am just questioning the government over the unfulfillment of their promises to the people of the state during elections. Why am I the target? The kind of language that the ministers and MLAs belonging to BRS is really offensive. They are using offensive words against me. They have in fact issued warnings that they will crush me like a worm,” she said.

Clarifying her statement against the BRS leader, she said, “He first called me a eunuch. I reacted to his comment and said, ‘how can I be a eunuch, aren’t you the eunuch for not fulfilling the promises that you made'?"

She further said, “Soon after I questioned the BRS leader for his remark against me, SC and ST Atrocities Act was slapped against me. He can call me a eunuch because he is from SC-ST background, but I can not even question him?"

Sharmila demands action BRS leader

Demanding action against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, YSRTP president YS Sharmila said, “Strict action should be taken against the leaders of the BRS for using insulting remarks against me. This kind of the derogatory language should be stopped. Today, I am going to the office of the Women’s Commission stating the names and comments they used against me.”

“I am going to give all the details, videos and other pieces of evidence to the Women’s Commission. I want justice and will inform the Commission about everything that happened,” she told Republic.

YS Sharmila arrested

On February 19, YSRTP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila was arrested in Mahabubabad for allegedly making offensive remarks against BRS MLA Shankarnaik. Following this, the YSRTP chief’s padayatra was cancelled and she was shifted to Hyderabad.

Earlier in November, YS Sharmila was detained by the Telangana Police while she and her party cadres were protesting outside Chief Minister KCR’s residence. Sharmila's car was towed by the police while she was sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre.