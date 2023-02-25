YS Sharmila Demands President's Rule In Telangana To Prevent Violence During Elections

Calling Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) a "tyrant", Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila demanded the imposition of President's rule in the state. "YSRTP party is seriously offended by the way KCR is ruling in the state Telangana. Every single day we are seeing attacks taking place on the opposition parties," Sharmila said while talking to reporters.

Alleging attacks on opposition leaders by KCR's party members, she further said, "My Padayatra was attacked. Today there are no senior Ministers, no leaders, no Chief Ministers and no Karyakartas today, in totality, the whole of the BRS party can be called goons."

"Since this is the election year, this violence is going to be even more frequent. So in order for an impartial election to be conducted in the state of Telangana, it is very important that this government be nullified and a President's rule be imposed in Telangana," she added.

YS Sharmila-KCR spat continues

The demand for a President's rule from Sharmila comes after she was detained during her padayatra last week. Reacting to her detention, she called KCR the 'Taliban' of Telangana which she called 'Afghanistan' of India. "He (KCR) is a dictator, a tyrant. There is no Indian Constitution in Telangana. There is only KCR's Constitution. Telangana is the Afghanistan of India and KCR is its Taliban."

Sharmila was booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by a local BRS leader, who accused her of 'insulting' the legislator belonging to the tribal community, through her comments during her ongoing statewide padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad district. Police said they have cancelled permission for the foot march citing law and order situation, as her statement triggered protests by BRS party personnel who demanded action against Sharmila.