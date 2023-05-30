YS Sharmila-DK Shivakumar Meet Sparks Alliance Rumours Ahead Of Telangana Polls

YS Sharmila, chief of the YSR Telangana Party, met DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday triggering speculations about a potential alliance ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana. This was the first meeting between Sharmila and Shivakumar after the latter took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Earlier, Sharmila had lauded DK Shivakumar for playing a key role in ensuring Congress' victory in Karnataka.

#WATCH | YS Sharmila, president of YSR Telangana Party met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.



(Video: Office of DK Shivakumar) pic.twitter.com/JaNcfGnMu6 May 29, 2023

Rumblings of an alliance between YSR Telangana Party and Congress have been doing the rounds for a while now. Asked if she was planning to ally with the grand old party, Sharmila said on May 17 that her party is open for talks with anyone "as we do not want KCR (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) to return to power in the state."

"This is an election year, so every party will try their best for everything, in every way, so it's not surprising," Sharmila said.

