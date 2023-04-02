YS Sharmila Issues Rallying Call To Telangana Oppn In Joint Fight Against Unemployment

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila has written to the leaders of other opposition parties of Telangana on Sunday, urging them to unite and fight together for the unemployed youth in the state.

Sharmila said that it is a historic necessity to keep all the political differences aside and ask for the insincere and insensitive government which has failed to release notifications and fill up the vacant posts, in the last nine years.

In the letter, YSRTP chief Sharmila said, "Your party’s fight against KCR government’s attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the paper leakage scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for ages. Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule and ensure justice to the jobless.”

Political leaders Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Kasani Gnaneshwar, Kodandaram, Manda Krishna Madiga, Tammineni Veerabhadram, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, Shanker Goud, and Asaduddin Owaisi were separately addressed in the letters.

YS Sharmila stresses for united action by opposition parties

She further stressed towards united action by the opposition parties on the government for the youth whose sacrifices had paved way for the formation of Telangana.

YSRTP chief, "From Biswal Committee’s recommendation to fill up 1.91 lakh vacancies, to ensuring fair investigation in the TSPSC paper leak, together we have to put pressure for the sake of the youth whose sacrifices had paved way for the formation of Telangana. While we have been fighting individually, let us join hands for the future of the state and the future of the youth."