YS Sharmila Meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul For Breakfast Amid Merger Murmurs

YS Sharmila met Sonia Gandhi over breakfast on Thursday amid reports of her YSR Telangana Party mulling a merger with the Congress. Speculations around YS Sharmila merging her party ahead of the Telangana elections have been around for a while. Following the meeting, YS Sharmila said, "“I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today. A very constructive discussion was held. I will keep working for the welfare of the people. I want to tell you one thing, Telangana CM KCR's countdown has begun."

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, had reportedly asked for 45 seats in the 119-member Assembly from the Congress. The Congress, which is said to be looking to woo a number of leaders from other parties ahead of polls, has reportedly agreed to part with just five to 10 seats. Asserting that many senior political leaders in Telangana are joining the Congress, state party chief Kishan Kumar Reddy said, "The ultimate goal is to remove KCR from power in Telangana."

"YS Sharmila is trying to approach some senior Congress leaders in the national capital. The Congress party always welcomes individuals who want to work alongside our ideology," Reddy added.

The Congress is expected to announce its first list of candidates in the first week of September. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana CM KCR's party, has already announced candidates for 115 out of 119 seats.

After KCR announced the BRS' candidates for the Assembly polls, YS Sharmila had taken on BRS for not giving enough tickets to women candidates. “Does this list which has a negligible 6% of women candidates represent your commitment and honesty towards 33% reservation for women in the Parliament? It is a shame you only showed fake concern with your Delhi drama,” YS Sharmila had said targeting KCR's daughter K Kavitha who had made the news earlier this year staging a dharna demanding Parliament pass law to reserve seats for women.

YS Sharmila potentially merging with the Congress would be an interesting development in the newly-minted state's political history. Her father, YS Rajashekhara Reddy (YSR), a Congress leader, was chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. It was his brother who split with the Congress and formed the YSRC after YSR died in a helicopter crash.