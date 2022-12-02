YS Sharmila Meets Telangana DGP To Seek Security For Padayatra; Alleges Police Brutality

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila Reddy met the Telangana Director General of Police on Friday, seeking 'adequate security' for the party's padayatra. Speaking to the media, Sharmila highlighted how the party, despite having prior approval, has applied and received fresh order from the court to continue with the padayatra in light of 'the recent happenings'.

Sharmila said, "I have personally taken it upon myself to report the police brutality in the state. They say they are friendly police, but they are friendly only to the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) party. To the general public or opposition, all we see is police brutality. There was no need whatsoever to pull our people out of the vehicles, take them to the police station, and beat them up."

"These are not people who have committed heinous crimes or murders, they were accused of traffic violations. You had to slap sections on us, you did it. You even asked for remand though there was no reason. Why are you acting as if you are serving the TRS party? The people, the state is paying your salaries, you do not need to lose your self-respect. I told them that if they continue acting like this, the police department will lose the respect of the people. They said they will look into the matter," she added.

YSRTP vs BRS

On Monday, activists of the TRS--now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-- attacked Sharmila and smashed the windshield and the windows of one of the vehicles of her convoy at Chennaraopet . In the same vehicle on Tuesday, she made her way to the Pragathi Bhavan to meet Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

However, at Somajiguda circle, she was stopped by the police, and asked to step out of the car. Though surrounded by supporters, Sharmila locked herself inside the car, post which, the police called a tow vehicle. She asked her driver and personal security officer to leave the vehicle just before it was towed away to SR Nagar Police Station. She was granted bail by a local court hours after she was arrested.