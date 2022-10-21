YS Sharmila Shares Challenges For Women In Politics, Cites CM Son’s ‘vratta' Comment

After floating her own party, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila faced gender-related comments from political opponents, she stated at the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) National Conclave in Delhi. She also reasoned for not joining any other party in Telangana and instead decided to float her independent political party.

“The perspective of other politicians is that they belittle women,” said Sharmila and cited an example of the hunger strike organised by her party, which was met with gender-specific comments wherein Sharmila said, “The (Telangana) Chief Minister’s son (KTR) himself called it (hunger strike) as women doing vrattas (fast). What kind of a comment is that?.”

‘Didn’t approve of the ideologies of other parties’: Sharmila

Sharmila stated she didn’t join any other party because of her disapproval of their ideologies and specifically lashed out at the corruption of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), “I didn’t join any other party like the TRS, that are already existing in Telangana because I didn’t approve the style and the way they are functioning, the ideologies of certain parties. I do not agree with the corruption of the TRS.”

"The reason I floated my own party is to bring back my father's reign and make him proud. Any startup will have challenges. As a woman, I have a little more. My father chose to do the padyatra before becoming the Chief Minister. He established an amazing connection with the people so much so that it became a blueprint for his governance," Sharmila stressed.

Corruption in Kaleshwaram project

She attacked KCR and alleged the Kaleshwaram Project is marred with corruption, "Nobody is questioning KCR. BRS doesn't have a face to answer scam questions. They don't answer because the media doesn't question them. This project is a fiasco. It is not getting the attention it needs. The actual money of people has been siphoned off and no one is talking about it. Kaleshwaram Project is the biggest scam in India in recent history- Rs 1.2 lakh crore has been siphoned off. Why is it not getting coverage?" YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila asked.