YS Sharmila Slams CM KCR As She Embarks On 4000 Km Padayatra; 'Nobody Happy With Him'

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and said that no one was happy under the ruling government in Telangana. "Not the farmers, not the women, students, poor, Dalits, none of the BCs (Backward Class) is happy with KCR," she said.

YS Sharmila said that there was no practical opposition in Telangana and claimed that the presence of Congress and BJP was just for namesake. She said that her padayatra was not aimed at becoming chief minister of the state. "It is just to connect to people and bring their problems to light and show them the alternative to the ruling party," she said.

Sharmila said that even after so many years, people remembered her father Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly known as YSR, and his welfare schemes. "The tragedy is that though YSR has shown the path how to develop a state. The ruling party has failed to even emulate what YSR has done. His vision was that every poor person should be able to access medical facilities free of cost. My aim is to bring back all welfare he once did," she said.

She also called KCR one of the worst Chief Minister of any state and in the country. "A survey had established that KCR is one of the most disapproved or disliked Chief Ministers. That I have been saying since the start," the YSR Telangana Party chief said.

YS Sharmila begins 4,000 km Padyatra

YS Sharmila on Wednesday started her 4,000 km padayatra in Telangana covering 90 out of 119 assembly constituencies in the state. She had recently launched the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in the state.

"The aim of this Praja Prasthanam is to bring back YSR rule (former chief minister and her late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy) in the state. The aim is to ensure women and backward classes get their due share in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies," she said. Sharmila alleged that youths in the state are deprived of jobs which is pushing them into distress.

Notably, Sharmila had earlier walked over 3,000 km as part of her padayatra (footwalk) during 2012-13 in undivided Andhra Pradesh in support of her brother.