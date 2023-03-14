YS Sharmila Takes On KCR Over Kaleshwaram Project, Calls It Biggest Scam Of India

YS Sharmila, leader of the YSR Telangana Party, took her fight with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the streets of Delhi Tuesday and said the Kaleshwaram Project, the controversial lift irrigation project over Godavari river, is a bigger scam that the 2G spectrum scam and the coal scam. "It is the biggest scam of India as it involves an amount of Rs 70,000 crore and it is no less than the 2G scam or coal scam that took place in the past."

“The cost of the project was increased from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, but yesterday The BRS minister claimed that only 1.5 lakh acres of land has been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but it has lined the pockets of a contractor and a family,” she said.

“KCR’s redesign conspiracy was itself motivated by the intention of looting the exchequer, and the quality of the project was so poor that it collapsed within three years,” she added.

Sharmila further told Republic that Kaleshwaram was built only for commissions and is an unnecessary project.

Addressing the PM Modi-led government at the Centre, Sharmila said, "BJP knows what's happening in Telangana. KCR is using Kaleshwaram Project as a milking machine."

YS Sharmila held after protest

Following the demonstration, Sharmila was detained by the Delhi police. Images posted by news agency ANI showed Sharmila in a light blue saree being escorted into an unmarked white vehicle while she and her supporters yelled "KCR (as the Telangana chief minister is called) down, down."