YS Sharmila Takes On KCR's Government; Dares CM To Join Padyatra And See People's Plight

President of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Telangana Party YS Sharmila on Friday highlighted the plight and financial woes of the people of Telangana at the Republic's News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) summit, linking it to her experiences during the padayatra.

She underscored Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s corruption scandals and tactics for securing the political front, that go "unreported" by the Lutyens media. "During the padyatra, I discovered the economic plight of the citizens," said YS Sharmila.

While Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao propels claims that people have been living "in bliss" under his governance, the reality is a stark "contrary", claimed the YSR chief. Furthermore, she noted, that it was the padayatra that inspired her to launch the benefit schemes for the Telangana residents that foster higher education, "free of cost" as well as help the poor people with basic medical care.

"I threw a challenge on Telangana CM to walk in padayatra with me and see the everyday woes of people," Sharmila said. "I think that’s where the rubber meets roads," she added, that is where one figures out the "real issues" of people.

Media must gather the courage to report against the government in Telangana, and focus on the plight of the people, demanded Sharmila. Registering grievances about the lack of press about the Telangana government's corruption scandals, YS Sharmila said that the mainstream media coverage has been disproportionate.

YS Sharmila questions Kaleshwaram Project corruption, media coverage

Sharmila launched a scathing attack on the Kaleshwaram Project - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as she accused the government of widespread corruption. "I call this the biggest scam of India, it involved 1.2 lakh crore corruption, as per government records," said YS Sharmila.

The project that began in 2015 and finished in 2019 was meant to irrigate 18 lakh acres of land, but only less than 1 lakh was done, she claimed. She then added that the engineering was flawed, adding, "It was my dad’s brainchild and the cost was hiked 3 times."

The corruption by the KCR government "is so obvious" but the leaders are not held accountable, as the media doesn’t question them, pointed Sharmila, noting the importance of the press in a democracy. "Nobody is questioning KCR—why?" she blatantly asked. She then continued, that there are primarily two reasons that corruption goes unnoted. "One, the media is unaware, it is shame, it’s the biggest scam in India. Other, "they don't care." "But you should as fund came from the central financial institution, rural electric corporation, etc, not notional money on paper. But it is the actual fund that was syphoned, the money of citizens," she iterated.

Further criticising the corruption, and noting that it involved the money of taxpayers, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Telangana Party president told Republic that the results of the irrigation project by the KCR government "are obvious." "It is a fiasco, the government said the last rainy season irrigation was 57 thousand acres but where is the national media coverage?" Somewhere in Bihar Lalu's fodder scam was less than 2k crore, and people in Telangana are aware, as it is their hard-earned money, she noted.

"People from BJP themselves said that Kaleshwaram Project was "an atm project," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also admitted to the irregularities," she further informed, asking the press to assume a more significant role in covering these scandals.