YS Sharmila To Meet Telangana Governor Amid High-voltage Drama Against CM KCR-led Govt

Amid the high-voltage drama unfolding in Hyderabad, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila Reddy will meet the Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday. The development came after the YSR Telangana leader was attacked and arrested on November 29 for marching towards the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Following the incident, Telangana Governor Dr Soundararajan also expressed her anguish stating that the visuals of towing away Sharmila's car while she was sitting inside it were disturbing. The Governor further asserted that women leaders and cadres need to be treated a respectful manner in the state irrespective of their political ideology as well as background.

The Governor's comments came after YSR Telangana Party president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday while she was moving towards KCR's residence to demonstrate against the alleged attack on her convoy by the TRS workers during her ongoing 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra.

Telangana Governor accuses KCR govt of discrimination

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Governor Soundararajan accused the KCR-led state government of discriminating against her and not valuing her position as she is a woman. Terming KCR as 'egoistic', the Governor also mentioned that the Chief Minister does not attend any function if she is also invited to the event.

"Till I acquired the post of Governor in Telangana. No female ministers were present in the Cabinet. The entire council of Ministers was occupied by only men. However, on the day of the oath ceremony, in the evening, two lady ministers in the Cabinet were elected. The state government does not want a lady to be at a constitutional post. The KCR-led Telangana government is discriminating because I am a woman," the Governor told Republic.

High-voltage drama in Hyderabad

YS Sharmila Reddy was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday while she was marching towards KCR's residence to demonstrate her protest against the alleged attack on her convey by the TRS workers during her ongoing foot march. However, she was granted bail by the city court.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV while in her car as it was towed away from outside Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's residence, YS Sharmila said, "I have been on a walkathon to highlight the issues of people and the failed promises of Chief Minister KCR. The TRS planned to stop me from the yatra. They want to arrest me to stop my ongoing yatra. My arrest is planned by TRS, they are doing it purposely."