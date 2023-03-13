YS Sharmila To Protest In Delhi Against CM KCR Over Irregularities In Kaleshwaram Project

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Monday stated that she will conduct a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in New Delhi on March 14 against CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's government over alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in the state. She said that she had to resort to this step to let the entire country "realise the magnitude of the scam".

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, the YSRTP chief expressed displeasure with the authorities for failing to launch any audit, investigation, or action into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, which she claimed were "already in public". She claimed that she had to take this action to call the attention of the nation and Parliamentarians to the "biggest fiasco of Telangana".

"Tomorrow, I will walk from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House to let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crores to Rs 1.20 lakh crores but yesterday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land had been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family," YS Sharmila alleged.

"KCR's redesign conspiracy itself was motivated by his intention to loot the exchequer, and the project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years... Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed. KCR is full of lies and dishonesty while the late YSR even ensured canal works were almost complete. All KCR had to do was continue the original plan and execute it," she added.

Sharmila dubs Kaleshwaram project as 'disaster and blot'

The YSRTP chief dubbed the Kaleshwaram project a "disaster and a blot" and alleged KCR's change of stance on the project. She also stated that the only party opposing the project is the YSR Telangana Party and that she will continue the "war" till the Parliament takes up the issue.

Notably, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project or KLIP is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, Telangana. Currently, it is said to be the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation project.

(With inputs from ANI)