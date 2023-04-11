YS Sharmila Writes To Asaduddin Owaisi, Invites AIMIM Chief To T-SAVE Forum For Youth

YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila on Tuesday wrote to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and invited his party to be a part of the T-SAVE forum and join the fight for the rights of Telangana youth and students.

Sharmila commented on the invitation and said that they have extended an invitation to Owaisi for the fulfillment of a common motive through a common platform.

She said, "Today, we have extended an invitation to Shri Asaduddin and explained to him the dire need for the parties to come together for a common cause and through a common platform. We elaborated on the common platform, T-SAVE, and about the recent round table meeting that was attended by representatives of diverse religious and ideological backgrounds. We informed that the meeting called for intensified pressure on the government, and a hunger strike on April 17th at Indira Park.”

Slamming the Telangana government, she said her party drew attention to how Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failed on the 12% reservations promise made to the Muslim community.

The YSRTP chief said, "We drew his attention towards how KCR has failed on the 12 percent reservations promise made to the Muslim community. The chief minister had in fact claimed to hike it from the 4 percent quota that was initiated by the late Dr YSR. But no concrete step was taken in this direction. T-SAVE would voice every such instance and fight for them."

T-SAVE holds meeting

T-SAVE conducted its roundtable meeting on Monday and said that all the parties and like-minded organisations will hold a hunger strike that would take place on April 17.

The meeting was conducted by representatives from various political and ideological backgrounds. The list included YS Sharmila, YSRTP senior leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao, Congress spokesperson Addanki Dayakar, balladeer and activist Gaddar, and NSUI leader Balmoori Venkat, among others.