YS Sharmila's Mother Put Under House Arrest After High-octane Drama In Hyderabad

Just an hour after the arrest of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila, Republic has learned that her mother YS Vijaya has also been put under house arrest at her residence by the Hyderabad police.

According to sources, the house arrest came just before Sharmila's mother was leaving for the SG Nagar Police station where the politician has been lodged. Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is currently in a clash with the ruling K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) government.

Notably, chaotic scenes emerged from Hyderabad earlier today just hours after Sharmila was arrested on Monday during her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra in Telangana's Warangal district as a protest against KCR. In the visuals surfacing from the city, Sharmila's mother was seen surrounded by police officers and forcefully being escorted away from her vehicle.

Reacting to Sharmila's arrest, BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao said that KCR is just distracting the masses. "CM KCR is playing a game both with the people of Telangana, the political parties and even the media. Because Sharmila has nothing at stake in Telangana. Sharmila's political party has no relevance and she has no traction," Rao said.

"There are no leaders, no ideology. It is just a single woman-run small unit which is just about going around (doing) padayatra without any connect with the people. So now, by arresting her, by attacking her, she is being made to be someone so that the narrative which is toward BJP in the state is being subverted," he said further. "So KCR is playing the politics of distraction and trying to hijack the narrative of BJP. And he is drawing a bigger line so that Sharmila can become somebody who is more capable of dividing the opposition."

YS Sharmila's car towed with her in it

Earlier today, Sharmila reached CM KCR's residence following which her car was towed away with her sitting inside. While speaking to Republic from her car on the phone, she explained that she has been trying to highlight the failures of the ruling government. "I have been on a walkathon to highlight the issues of people and the failed promises of Chief Minister KCR. Not the Congress nor the BJP cares about the people of Telangana. They planned to stop me from the yatra. They want to arrest me to stop my ongoing yatra."

She also talked about the violence that took place during her foot march where her personal caravan was allegedly torched by members of KCR's party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) now Bharat Rashtra Samithi. "Shameless violence took place yesterday. They intentionally burnt the bus yesterday. The Chief Minister is the biggest 'Gunda'. Let me tell you, I will continue with my yatra if I won't get arrested. I am going through torture by the TRS gundas. My arrest is planned by TRS, they are doing it purposely," Sharmila told Republic.