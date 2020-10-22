'YSRCP & BJP Destroying Andhra Capital Amaravati': State Congress Chief On 3-capital Row

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sake Sailajanath on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP and the BJP were colluding to destroy the capital city of the state, Amaravati.

"While the YSRCP is speaking of three capitals, the BJP-led central government has filed an affidavit in the High Court saying it has nothing to do with the trifurcation. This is proof of the nexus between the two parties," Sailajanath alleged.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for Amaravati five years ago on the same day. Now Amaravati is being destroyed by YSRCP. The place where the PM laid the foundation is in dilapidated condition. The Congress party demands that Amaravati should remain the sole capital of the state. The YSRCP govt should call for an all-party meeting in this regard," he said.

Congress President's attack on the BJP comes in the backdrop of the Union Home Minister (MHA) filing an affidavit in September in Andhra Pradesh High Court, stating that the three capital plan is not in violation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, as was contended by one of the petitioners against the three capital plan.

One of the many petitioners had said that Andhra Pradesh could not have three capitals because the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 mentioned "a capital for the state of Andhra Pradesh" and not "capitals". In response to the petition, Lalita T Hedaoo, an undersecretary in the MHA refuted the argument by pointing Section 13 of The General Clauses Act, 1897 which says that in all Central Acts and regulations, words in the singular shall include the plural and vice versa unless there is anything repugnant in the subject or context. The MHA official in an earlier affidavit had clarified that the Centre had no role in the location or relocation of the state capital and the decision completely lies with the state government.

READ | CM Jagan Writes To CJI; Accuses Justice Ramana Of Colluding With TDP To Topple Andhra Govt

The three-capital row

The Jagan Mohan Reddy led government aims to decentralise the capital city of Amaravati into three capitals. The YSRCP government plans to make Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool the administrative, legislative, and judicial capital of the state respectively, a move that has been vehemently opposed by the TDP which was in power prior to YSRCP. The protest against the YSRCP led state government's idea of three capital has completed 300 days on October 11. On the occasion, the TDP leaders contended that their agitation will not stop until Amravati is declared as the sole capital. While speaking with ANI, TDP Devineni Umamaheswara Rao had asserted that YSRCP had admitted for Amravati as the capital when they were in opposition but changed their stance after coming to power.

READ | Petition In SC Against Andhra CM Jagan For His Letter To CJI On Justice Ramana & AP HC