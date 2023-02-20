YSRCP Announces MLC Poll Candidates, SC, STs See Big Representation

YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh announced the names of candidates for 18 seats of the state legislative council on Monday, February 20. The YSR Congress has allotted 14 seats to the leaders from backward classes.

According to reports, as many as 11 candidates are from the backwards classes, two from the Scheduled Castes (SC), one from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and the other four candidates are from other castes.

The names of the candidates were announced by YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. While making the announcement, he also mentioned that the names were finalised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of the party's vision to ensure social justice.

He said, "YSRCP is the only party which has fulfilled its poll promise to provide adequate political representation to weaker sections of the society. Party had given preference to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy empowering minorities

During the rule of the Telugu Desam Party, led by Chandrababu Naidu, the leaders from the backwards classes had 37 per cent representation in the legislative council. On the other hand, YSRCP 43 per cent representation to backward classes. In the recent announcement, 80 per cent of the MLC vacant seats have been given to people from SC, ST, and BC communities.

The total strength of the Legislative council is 58, out of which 18 of these seats will go vacant in March. However, this is not the first time CM Reddy has voiced for the equal representation of backward communities.

In 2019, he included 14 of 25 ministers in his cabinet from minority sections. During the cabinet rehaul in April 2022, he again included 70 per cent of ministers from backward classes.

Whereas, the representation of leaders from the minority communities was less from 1995 to 2019. In Rajya Sabha, the TDP government sent two leaders from the backward classes.

In between 2014 and 2019, no one from the minority group was sent to the upper house. According to sources, YSRCP sent 4 out 9 of its members to the Rajya Sabha, representing the SCs, STs, BCs and other minority groups.