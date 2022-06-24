YSRCP Backs NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Signs Nomination Papers

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who will be the first tribal woman to hold the position if she wins the elections, is set to file her nomination today. Ahead of the nomination filing, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has extended support to Murmu. YSRCP general secretary and Parliamentary Party leader Vijayasai Reddy signed the nomination papers of the NDA candidate ahead of the Presidential elections.

YSRCP, on Friday, confirmed its support for the NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and signed her nomination papers for the Presidential elections. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and Lok Sabha MP Mithun Reddy signed the nomination papers on Friday morning. It is pertinent to note that YSRCP holds a 4% vote share in the polls.

Signing the nomination Papers of Smt. Draupati Murmu Ji as Presidential candidate along with Sri PV Midhun Reddy on 24th June 2022 at 10.35am. pic.twitter.com/PFXDQyt9zn — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 24, 2022

YSRCP signals support for NDA candidate

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP welcomed the announcement of Droupadi Murmu as its candidate in the Presidential election on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy agreed with PM Modi's prediction that Murmu will prove to be a "great President" of India. This was perceived by many as an indication that the party will back NDA's presidential pick as BJD and JDU had already declared their support for Murmu.

Meanwhile, the joint Opposition's candidate, Yashwant Sinha is expected to file his nomination on June 27. The Opposition parties settled on Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate during a high-level meeting that concluded in Delhi on Tuesday. After the first three proposed candidates refused, Sinha's name was unanimously decided by the political parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

Image: TWITTER/ PTI