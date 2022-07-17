YSRCP Backs NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar; Hails His Leadership

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Jagdeep Dhankar as its candidate for the Vice Presidential elections, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Sunday extended support to the current West Bengal Governor. It is worth mentioning that Dhankhar is set to file his nomination on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party congratulated Dhankhar on being nominated as NDA's candidate for Vice Presidential polls. Signalling support for the candidate, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy exuded confidence in Dhankhar's leadership. He also hailed the BJP leader as an eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian, and a Governor who always acted as per his conscience.

Congratulating eminent lawyer, former Parliamentarian and a Governor who always acted as per his conscience Sri @jdhankhar1 Ji on being named as the NDA nominee for the post of Vice President of India. I am sure that under his leadership,the RS & Country will scale newer heights. pic.twitter.com/JgL82VZkKy — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) July 17, 2022

On July 16, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal, was chosen as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the post of Vice President. His name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel members that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others met on Saturday at the party's HQ.

Party president JP Nadda said, "NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a 'Kisan Putra (son of a farmer) who established himself as 'people's governor'."

Vice Presidential polls 2022

The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on 10 August 2022. As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice-President shall be completed before the expiration of the term".

On June 29, the Election Commission announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022. The EC further informed that the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. The last date for nominations is July 19, the Commission added.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.