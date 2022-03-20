Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of purchasing the Pegasus spyware during his tenure, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amaranth has now demanded an inquiry into the allegations.

Calling it a matter of national security, YSRCP leader Amarnath, alleging that the former Chief Minister had used the Pegasus software during his tenure between 2014 and 2019, stated that the central government should probe it as the spyware was used to hack calls and data of YSRCP during the time. "Centre should not see it just as an issue of Andhra Pradesh because it is a matter of national security", he added.

Further speaking on the role of Chandrababu Naidu in the Pegasus spyware, Amarnath also said that if Naidu purchased the spyware, the Centre, as well as state government, should investigate whether it was purchased for politicians or industrialists.

The YSRCP leader's statement came just a day after another Andhra Pradesh ruling party leader, MLA Ambati Rambabu, had demanded a probe into the West Bengal Chief Minister's allegations. Speaking to the media on Friday, Rambabu said that the true colours of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were exposed. He further demanded an investigation by the central as well as state governments.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu should condemn the statement of the West Bengal Chief Minister and file a defamation suit against her if he is found to have not been involved in the purchase of the Pegasus spyware.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleges ex-AP CM of purchasing Pegasus spyware

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday during the Assembly session had claimed that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his tenure had purchased the controversial spyware.

Along with that, she had also disclosed that the spyware was offered to her government in West Bengal, however, she had denied it as it had the potential to breach people's privacy.

Reacting to the allegations, the Telugu Desam Party had refused all allegations, saying that no such purchase was made whenit was in power in Andhra Pradesh. Also, the party said that the spyware was offered for purchase but was rejected. Speaking on the same, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who was then the Minister for Information Technology, said that Naidu will never indulge in such illegal activities.

Furthermore, referring to the West Bengal Chief Minister's allegations, he said that she was misinformed.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@GudivaDaamar