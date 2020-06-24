YSRCP Issues Show-cause Notice To MP K Raghurama Raju For Violating Party Line

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to its MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju for 'publicly adopting a stand discordant with the party line'. On June 18, Raghurama Krishnam Raju wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that there is a threat to his life from his own party leaders. In the letter, he requested the speaker to provide him with central forces security cover.'

The show-cause notice alleged that the statement mentioned that MLAs are resorting to the looting of sand in the State of Andhra Pradesh, adding that it had o evidence.

"You have shown your disinclination to being a primary member of the party which is discernible from your various statements on many programmes and you have publicly adopted a stand discordant with the party line," party said in its show-cause notice to Raju

"You by your statement alleged that the YSRCP MLAs are resorting to the looting of sand in the State of Andhra Pradesh, without any corroborating evidence," the notice reads.

Furthermore, The party has given seven days to MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to respond to the same.

"In the event of default to respond or your response not dissuading the party in this regard, further, follow up action would be initiated by the party and in the parliamentary party in accordance with the law," it said.

Earlier, the MP had also launched a broadside against the party and its MLA from Narsapuram M Prasad Raju for the latter’s remarks against him.

He added that some leaders are behind the MLA’s remarks against him and alleged the party instigates leaders of the same community to target a particular leader, and this was done in his case too.

(With inputs from ANI)

