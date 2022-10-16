YSRCP Ministers Allegedly Heckled By Pawan Kalyan Supporters In Vizag Amid 3 Capitals Row

Amid the three capitals row in Andhra Pradesh, tension prevailed at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Saturday, when a large number of Jana Sena Party (JSP) supporters who had gathered to receive their party chief and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, allegedly attacked the convoy of TTD chairman and other YSRCP leaders including the ministers.

On Saturday, October 15, hundreds of fans and supporters of Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sena Party, who gathered at the airport to welcome the superstar, were accused of attacking TTD chairman and YSRCP Kotha Andha coordinator Subba Reddy and Ministers -- Roja and Jogi Ramesh by allegedly pelting stones at their cars while raising slogans against the 3 capital plan of the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | Andhra: JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan arrived in Visakhapatnam today. Tension prevailed briefly outside airport as his supporters surrounded TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy& YSRCP min Roja&Jogi Ramesh & raised slogans against 3 capitals. Police dispersed them immediately pic.twitter.com/TZgHCQ0eAQ — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2022

Notably, the YSRCP leaders were in Visakhapatnam to attend the ‘Visakha Garjana' rally to support the three capital plan of their government. After the rally, the Jagan Mohan-led party leaders went to the airport, where they were allegedly attacked by Pawan Kalyan's supporters. Reacting to this, the police interfered and immediately dispersed the JSP supporters.

It is pertinent to mention that when the YSRCP came to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government decided to ditch the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous state government and suggested building three capitals for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

What is the AP Decentralisation Act, 2020?

The AP Decentralisation Act, 2020 is a legislation to provide for the decentralisation of governance and inclusive development of all the regions of Andhra Pradesh state. It is meant to have three seats of governance which are - Legislative, Executive, and Judicial Capitals. To enable a decentralised model of governance and to provide inclusive governance in the state, there shall be three seats of governance to be called Capitals:

Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development area to be called as 'Legislative capital'

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development area as 'Executive capital'

Kurnool Urban Development areas as 'Judicial Capital'

The aim of the YSRCP government behind decentralising the administration by having three capitals is to give a boost to the development of the north coastal districts and backward areas.

