YSRCP MLA Accuses TDP, JSP Of Making 'casteist Remarks For Political Means'

Taking a jibe at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), YSRCP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Assembly Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy accused both the parties of working together and collectively making casteist remarks for their own political means. Further aiming at TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, he said that the former CM is not able to digest the victory of YSRCP in the different elections throughout the state and this is why the party has been hatching a conspiracy for diverting people.

While addressing the media in Amravati on Thursday, he said, "TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is not able to digest the fact of YSRCP winning all elections in the state in the past two years, including in Kuppam, the constituency of Chandrababu. That is why he hatched a conspiracy to divert people from celebrating the YSRCP victories. As a part of that, TDP asked other people (JSP) to provoke people on the lines of caste and religion and confuse people over non-issues."

Further raising questions on the motives of TDP and JSP, he said that why are the opposition parties not asking questions on public issues and instead are racking up caste and religious remarks for selfish political motives.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming assembly bypolls in Badvel, he said that it will be an easy win for the ruling YSRCP.

Andhra Pradesh bypolls

According to the announcement made by the Election Commission of India, Andhra Pradesh's Badvel constituency will foresee by-elections in the coming days. Notably, the bypolls have been necessitated after the demise of YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah earlier in March 2021. Under the view of the by-polls, Subbaiah's wife Dr Dasari Sudha has been fielded by YSRCP in the bypolls.

Regarding the same, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also addressed a meeting and held discussions on strategies to be adopted for the byelections.

Speaking on the strategies, MLA Srikanth Reddy informed that the party will go from door-to-door to explain the government's initiatives towards welfare schemes and how it has distributed more than Rs 1 lakh crores through DBT during the COVID-19 situation.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI)