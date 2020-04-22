YSRCP MLA Attends Inauguration Violating Lockdown Rules, Sparks Criticism

YSRCP MLA RK Roja's attendance in an inauguration event sparked criticism from the Opposition. Roja on Wednesday criticised the opposition TDP for creating controversy over her attending an inaugural ceremony amid lockdown. The MLA also criticised the opposition for not helping the residents of Puttur town. She said, "Though Puttur town's MLA is a TDP leader, the people here have been suffering due to water and power shortage for several years. The YSRCP government has come forward to help these people."

According to her, the locals had invited her for the inauguration of a bore well in Sundaraiah Nagar of Puttur town in Chittoor district. She added, "I did not expect such a grand welcome. However, I accepted their gesture as I did not wish to hurt their sentiments. Each person involved during the program maintained social distancing and wore masks. The TDP leaders are unnecessarily making it an issue."

YSRCP MLA violates lockdown rules

Amid the lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the YSRCP MLA attended an inaugural ceremony. A video surfaced where the villagers were showering flower petals on her feet while she was walking down the road. Reportedly, even though she was seen wearing a mask and gloves, several people had lined up on either side of the road. As shown in the video, she did not stop them from the gesture.

Meanwhile, currently in Andhra Pradesh, there are a total of 813 Coronavirus cases, out of which 24 have succumbed to the infection, while 120 people have been recovered.

(With ANI Inputs)