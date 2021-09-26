YSRCP MLA Lashes Out At TDP Leaders For 'uttering Nonsense' About Gujarat Drug Case

YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday, September 25 lashed out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, accusing them of making irrelevant and factless allegations on the YSRCP-led government in connection to the Gujarat drug seizure case. Earlier on September 20, about 3,000 kg of heroin was seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat. The was brought in from Iran and Afghanistan.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said that with just a mention of the Vijaywada address, TDP has been alleging the state government's involvement in the Gujarat drugs case.

Srinivasa Reddy informed, "TDP has been alleging that the huge cache of drugs seized at Gujarat Mundra port have nexus with Andhra Pradesh, as there is a Vijayawada address mentioned. It is pure mud-slinging by the Telugu Desam Party. All leaders of TDP have kept on shouting the same lie in unison."

He added, "The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) however clarified that the smugglers have mentioned Vijayawada to divert the attention. It further announced that a Delhi-based drug mafia is the main person involved in the case. Investigation into that matter is still going on".

'TDP uttering nonsense about YSRCP govt'

Responding to TDP leaders' remarks on the state government over the Gujarat drug seizure, Reddy said, "Even before the completion of the investigation, the TDP leaders have started uttering nonsense about the government. They are shouting that Jagan Reddy has brought drugs into Andhra Pradesh. It is sheer nonsense and we strongly condemn such blabberings".

Clarifying his statement, the YSRCP MLA asked, "Did drugs cross the Vijayawada border? It was seized at Gujarat that was meant to be sent to Delhi".

Challenging the TDP to prove the involvement of YSRCP in the drug case, Reddy said that under Jaganmohan Reddy's rule, there is no place for drugs and liquor. He added, "Our government is very stubborn about that even the Special Enforcement Bureau is specially formed to control the menace. If the TDP leaders can prove that any of the YSRCP leaders are involved in the drugs business, we will take full responsibility".

He urged the police to file a case against opposition leaders for spreading lies and ruining the reputation of the state government over Gujarat's drug issue.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Republic World/@drgopireddysrinivasareddy/Facebook)