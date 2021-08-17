YSRCP MLA Madhusudhan Reddy Dedicates Temple To CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Called 'Navartnala'

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, (YCP) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds huge support in the state for his policies for the upliftment of the people. His followers are not only among the citizens but also among his MPs and MLAs. Expressing his love for the leader, YCP MLA, Madhusudhan Reddy has built a fascinating temple.

Built at ₹2 crores, located near Tirupati

Built at a whopping cost of ₹2 crores, the temple is located in the close neighbourhood of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Reddy, who was elected as an MLA from the Srikalahasti constituency in 2019, has funded 75 per cent of the construction and received the balance from the party's fund. The temple has been designed by a group of experienced and skilful artisans from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Temple-cum-museum showcases nine welfare schemes initiated by CM Reddy

According to the MLA, the temple also serves as a museum and has been built to showcase the nine welfare schemes that have been taken up in Andhra Pradesh by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. A glass hall built in the temple and a statue of the former Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy adds to the aesthetics of the temple. A sculpture of Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his Navaratna schemes have been designed in the temple. Moreover, the CM's family photos have also been placed in the periphery of the temple.

Interestingly, visitors rather than offering money, and other valuables, can submit their appeals and complaints in a hundi (collection box) made inside the temple. As per the YCP, the temple has been named Navartnala Alayam as the architecture of the holy place highlights the nine different schemes that have been implemented by the YCP government in Andhra Pradesh. MLA Reddy stated that visitors will be given leaflets and pamphlets depicting the Andhra Pradesh government's developmental works in the name of 'prasadam.'

Lauding the welfare schemes initiated by the government, MLA Madhusudhan Reddy said, "The government is determined to uplift the poor by providing financial assistance and livelihood support through the Navaratna schemes. Therefore the temple has also been named 'Navarathanlu.'" Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and Midhun Reddy inaugurated the temple today.

