YSR Congress MP Raju Claims Threat To Life From Own Party MLAs; Seeks Central Protection

YSR Congress Party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju has demanded central forces security cover alleging a threat to his life from his own party leaders. Raju in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18 alleged that his own party leaders from his native district West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, were sending him threats.

READ | Andhra Pradesh SSC exams cancelled; students promoted, says Education Minister A Suresh

In his letter to the Speaker revolting against his own party, he said "I earnestly request you to kindly provide me armed security to avoid the life threat." The MP also expressed his fear to return back to his constituency without police protection amid the threats by the ruling party cadre.

"Though I belong to the ruling party, because of all these agitations and events which are conducted by the YSRCP MLAs and cadre without police resistance, I am frightened to go to the constituency without protection," he said.

READ | RS polls: YSRC's clean sweep in Andhra; Digvijaya, Jyotiraditya sail through

This comes at the time when K Raghurama Krishna Raju has been vocal against party leadership for a few weeks. His remarks that he is not getting an appointment with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sparked controversy in the state. Furthermore, a group of ministers and MLAs castigated the rebellious MP for his allegations against the ruling government, during recent assembly budget sessions. The party leaders and cadre in the West Godavari district also burnt the effigy of the MP.

READ | YSRC,TDP all set for Rajya Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh amid lockdown

READ | TDP's Naidu writes to Andhra DGP, says YSRCP lodging false cases on caste grounds on netas

(With ANI inputs)