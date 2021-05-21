YSRCP MP Raghu Raju Granted Bail After Arrest, Supreme Court Sets Conditions For Relief

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju after he was arrested by Guntur CID on May 14 on grounds of sedition and promotion of communal hatred through his speeches. Raju had moved the top court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected his bail plea even as he alleged torture by 5 persons in CID custody. A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai observed that custodial interrogation would not be required as all statements of the Petitioner (Raju) are on record and set a few conditions as it overruled the High Court's order.

Granting bail to the Narsapuram MP, the Supreme Court took note of the heart surgery he underwent last year and also observed that the possibilities of his ill-treatment in custody cannot be ruled out on the basis of the medical report from the Army Hospital in Secunderabad. The Apex Court has directed that Raju should not give any interviews or make press statements during the investigation period, adding that he will have to cooperate with the probe and not influence witnesses.

Apart from this, the SC bench has asked Raju to furnish a personal bond of 1 lakh within 10 days and shall respond whenever called upon. The Investigating Officer has to give at least 24 hours of notice to the MP.

"The FIR was lodged only after a detailed inquiry by State CID. Considering the totality of the circumstances and also the health of the Petitioner, especially that he had undergone heart bypass surgery, we deem it just and proper and that the Petition be enlarged on bail," the Supreme Court ordered on Friday.

Appearing for the YSRCP MP, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that Raju's statements are just criticisms of the actions of the State and cannot be classified as sedition and made punishable under Section 124A IPC. On the other hand, Dushyant Dave, appearing for the State countered that the Special Leave Petition (SLP) should be dismissed on the ground that the Petitioner has an alternate remedy of filing a bail plea before the trial court.

YSRCP rebel leader arrested

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was arrested late on Friday night after a non-bailable case was filed against him. The CID has informed, "In preliminary enquiry, it was found that through his speeches, he was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way that will cause loss of faith in government which they represent."

According to reports, a case has been filed against the MP under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, causing damage to its prestige and inciting hatred among the people. The MP has also been charged under Sections 153 (b) (making remarks that cause communal disharmony or undermine national integration) and Section 505 (making statements that cause public mischief).