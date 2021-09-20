After maintaining a majority in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), the YSR Congress Party registered a major victory in the local body polls in Andhra Pradesh. As per the final results published at 2 AM on September 20, the party won with a huge number of constituencies at the ZPTC and MPTC levels.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP registered victory in 5,998 constituencies out of 10047 at the MPTC level and 502 constituencies at the ZPTC level. On the other hand, YSRCP's major opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won only six Zilla Parishad constituencies and 826 Mandal constituencies thus got wiped out from the state.

Earlier on Sunday, the YSRCP being confident on victory issued a statement that reads, "The 'Jagan' wave continues to set political milestones in the state of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has led his party, the Yuvajan Sramika Rythu Congress Party to a humongous victory in Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad elections."

With this, the party now has a major majority in the Parliament, State, and local body seats as well. The MPTC and ZPTC elections were conducted in the month of April 2021, however, the vote counting was disrupted due to petitions filed by several political parties. Later on September 16, an Andhra Pradesh High Court division bench agreed to the counting of votes.

Taking to Twitter, Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy also expressed his delight in the party emerging victorious. He wrote, "By the grace of God, the cold blessings of all of you have made this overwhelming victory possible! These affections shown by you have further increased my responsibility towards every family and every man in the state."

దేవుడి దయ, మీ అందరి చల్లనిదీవెనల వల్లే ఈ అఖండ విజయం సాధ్యమైంది! మీరు చూపించిన ఈ ప్రేమాభిమానాలు రాష్ట్రంలోని ప్రతి కుటుంబం పట్ల, ప్రతి మనిషిపట్ల నా బాధ్యతను మరింత పెంచాయి. 1/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 19, 2021

YSRCP's victory in other constituencies

The YSRCP has also won the Kuppam Assembly constituency where they won all the seats by 62,297 votes. While the YSRCP bagged 84,160 votes, the TDP could only acquire 21,863 votes.

Earlier in February 2021, the TDP again faced defeat at the hands of the ruling YSRCP in the village panchayat elections. TDP won only 14 seats, whereas the ruling party managed to bag 75 seats. With this, the party is now looking forward to the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

(With ANI inputs; Image: PTI)